Omaha landlords hit hard by property value increases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The leader of an Omaha landlord organization says more and more landlords are getting out of the home rental business. They say the pandemic and rising property valuations are a big reason why.

Rick McDonald is a landlord and President of the Metropolitan Omaha Property Owners Association. He says lately landlords have been taking it on the chin, and the punching started when the pandemic hit.

“The last couple of years with covid and stuff there were a lot of tenants that lost their jobs and couldn’t pay their rent,” McDonald said. “And a lot of them didn’t know how to go through the process to get government assistance.”

McDonald says landlords would help tenants with the paperwork, but the federal funds were slow to arrive and landlords have more than one mortgage to pay.

“So it took an effort by a number of different parties to try and figure out how you’re going to keep from losing your property.”

McDonald says things seem to be piling up, working against landlords, now they have to deal with another year or rising valuations and many landlords are getting out of the game.

“I hear more and more I think ill just get out of it, this just isn’t worth it anymore. And I noticed with the property I just rented out over the last couple of weeks, I’m amazed at how many tenants came in and said I need a property, my landlords selling his.”

McDonald says the pressure on landlords puts pressure on people searching for affordable housing.

“I was in a meeting with some officials within the last year and they said they see that coming where there’s not enough rental property, there’s a shortage of housing. Landlords are going to get out because of all the regulations and bills that come up, and I told them that’s not gonna happen. It already started.”

McDonald adds any increase in cost to do business is passed along to the tenants.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.