Omaha Jewish community rallies behind Ukraine at vigil

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday evening, dozens in the Omaha Jewish community gathered to show their support for Ukraine.

The crowd heard prayers from a number of leaders in the Jewish community.

Those at the event say it’s incredibly important to have a vigil for the Ukrainian community.

“The Jewish community knows what it means to be afraid and depressed and do not have our voices heard and it’s really important to take care of everybody in the world who is in need. It’s our job to make sure that wherever people are in the world that they feel cared for because loss of life is always a loss to the human community,” said Rabbi Deana Berezin.

The Jewish Federation of Omaha is hoping to raise 100,000 dollars to send to people in Ukraine that need help.

At the vigil, the crowd heard from a woman originally from Ukraine.

We first brought you Anna Yuz- Mosenkis’ story last week. She’s from Ukraine but came to Omaha in the 90′s.

Her close family still lives in Kyiv.

Nine days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Anna says she’s only growing more worried.

“I’m picturing them sitting in the buildings where I know they live and I’m picturing them in a stressful situation not able to do anything, not knowing what’s next, what’s tomorrow, what they can do for the little ones.”

Anna has been checking in daily with her two cousins and their families.

Both live in Kyiv and she tells me they are both on the move.

“They had to just recently escape to a nearby village with the family, one of my cousins.”

Her other cousin is a Rabbi. Anna says she spoke with him Friday morning. She says after days of hiding in a subway, he has finally found a way out, too.

“They found a bus to get on to get to Moldova so he texted me this morning “we are on the way to Moldova.”

Anna says it will take him about another day to reach the border.

She says she praying for her family’s safety as her home country remains under attack.

“I don’t think they even know what’s next because if it’s on the level of government to make any agreements they are helpless. They are ordinary people, helpless.”

