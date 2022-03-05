Advertisement

High speed chase in Cass County ends with Omaha woman arrested

Officers make an arrest after a high-speed chase in Cass County
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is behind bars after a wild chase in Cass County.

It all started when Cass County Sheriff’s deputy saw Elexus Bennette, 22, speeding with no license plates or visible in-transit decals.

As the deputy tried to pull Bennette over, she sped off. 6 News was told her speed blew past 100 mph.

The chase continued onto Highway 2 in Nebraska City where it eventually ended. While searching the vehicle, police found marijuana.

Bennette had outstanding warrants in Douglas and Lancaster counties and is being held in Cass County jail on a $20,000 bond.

