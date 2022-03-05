Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Turning chilly with light snow potential

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures have fallen fast behind our latest front... after a round of thunderstorms we turn our attention to snow potential and a chilly end to the weekend.

Our latest front drops temperatures to the mid 20s overnight into Sunday morning. Highs are back to the upper 30s on Sunday with a few breaks of sunshine. Sunday evening into early Monday we’ll have another chance for light snow that, again, mainly misses the Metro. Areas to the SE and NW see light accumulation... possible light amounts in the Metro but no major impacts:

Sunday night (wowt)

Sunday night snow potential (wowt)

Monday is another chilly day with a high of 38 ahead of a warm up to the low 50s Tuesday and mid 40s Wednesday... by Wednesday night changes arrive.

I’ve made Thursday a First Alert Day thanks to increasing snow potential Wednesday night through Thursday early evening.

Thursday First Alert Day (wowt)

Temperatures will plummet to the 20s with overnight lows in the single digits Friday morning... the timing of the snow will likely lead to impacts on both the Thursday morning and evening drive with the potential for enough snow to shovel in the Metro.

Thursday snow (wowt)

This more active start to March is good news... we’re gradually creeping into drought and more frequent rain and snow chances are needed.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App:

