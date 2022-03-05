Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A 6 First Alert Day Saturday as a strong front moves through

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A isolated showers and weak thunderstorms roll in from the SW this evening... we’ll keep scattered rain chances with us on and off through the night and into early Saturday.

Saturday is a 6 First Alert Day thanks to a strong front that moves in during the second half of the day. This brings plenty of wind, a sharp drop in temperatures and the threat for severe storms as it moves through:

First Alert Day (wowt)

The potential for severe weather is something we have to keep a close eye on. We’ll have some morning showers and thunderstorms, a few of which may be strong, with an increased severe threat as the cold front moves in and a line of storms develops...

Severe threat Saturday (wowt)

Saturday morning rain (wowt)

We’ll watch the 1-3 PM time frame closely for our front and line of stronger storms... this line may bring an isolated tornado or two as well as a strong wind and hail threat.

Saturday afternoon storms (wowt)

The wind and the temperature drop are also big factors in the day... gusts as high as the 40s will blow in a drop of over 30 degrees in a matter of hours.

Windy Saturday (wowt)

The front drops temperatures to the mid 20s overnight into Sunday morning. Highs are back to the low 40s on Sunday. We’ll drop to the 30s Monday before warming back near 50 Tuesday and Wednesday. Another cool down late in the work week comes with snow potential Thursday into Friday morning.

