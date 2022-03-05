Advertisement

Douglas County Sheriff’s identify SUV driver in fatal Waterloo crash

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified the person who died in a crash involving a grain truck in Waterloo Thursday.

The driver of the SUV is identified as Benjamin Jones of Omaha.

One driver is killed and another injured in a crash at 264th and Blondo Street in Western Douglas County

The crash happened around Thursday morning at 264th and Blondo streets. An SUV was traveling westbound on Blondo approaching 264th, and a grain truck was traveling northbound on 264th approaching Blondo, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report.

Witnesses said the SUV did not stop before entering the intersection and struck the grain truck, the DCSO report states. The driver of the truck suffered minimal injuries.

