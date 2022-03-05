Back on stage, Mean Girls brings laughter after hiatus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After all the time being shut away during COVID, who doesn’t need a good laugh, and maybe a song? That’s the case for two of the stars of the touring musical comedy, Mean Girls, opening Tuesday in Omaha.

”We ask audiences all the time with this type of show, no matter what mood you’re in, come in with us, and you’ll leave with a smile on your face,” said Jonalyn Saxer, who plays Karen Smith in the Broadway touring production. “That equally goes for us. I can be in a bad mood when I walk into the theatre, and it’s just so hard to end in a bad mood at the end of the show.”

After a COVID-induced break of a year and a half, the cast and company of the production took stock of what they’re doing in the big picture, so they’re making a point off stage to affect the communities they visit through their Instagram, “Change Is Fetch” which plays off one of the catchphrases in the story.

By providing tickets, workshops, and personal stories and experiences on the page, they’re finding new ways to connect while on the road.

Mean Girls goes back to the cliques of high school, where Megan Masako Haley and Saxer play two of the snobby “Plastics.” They laughingly insist they were nothing like those characters in high school.

“Absolutely not,” Saxer said. “(I was a) big old nerd. I loved doing homework, I would cry if I got below a “B” on anything.”

“Growing up I was a little more like a Hot Topic/Avril Lavigne wannabe, maybe,” Haley said. “I also was a late bloomer, so definitely was not a Plastic.”

Mean Girls is the comedy child of Tina Fey, first a movie, then a hit Broadway musical with 15 Tony nominations. And Fey has stayed close to the production all the way through to the tour.

“I think these characters are like her little babies, and so she puts a lot of care and thought into everything that Mean Girls does,” Haley said. “And it was so cool to do a photo shoot with her, like little me was like, ‘what is happening?’”

The Omaha Performing Arts production opens Tuesday and runs through the weekend at the Orpheum Theatre.

