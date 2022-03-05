6 First Alert Day: Storms likely before 3pm Saturday with isolated severe possible

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is a 6 First Alert Day due to the rapidly changing temperatures and the threat of storms and severe weather.

First Alert Saturday (WOWT)

Storm coverage will start to increase later this morning with the best chance of storms likely in the late morning hours. A few downpours with some hail are possible from the strongest of the storms in the metro. The greatest severe threat will likely be near 2-3pm in the metro with any storms that can get going. They will quickly move east into Iowa and strengthen some. That is where the greatest severe threat is.

Mid Afternoon Storm Potential (WOWT)

Severe Today (WOWT)

The greatest tornado threat is likely to be in our SW Iowa counties in the 2-4 pm window before quickly moving east and out of our area. While there is a severe threat today, I don’t expect a large outbreak. Just a few isolated severe storms will be the case with this event.

Colder air is set to move in behind the front that causes the storms. That colder air will have wind with it as well. Some wind gusts to near 35 mph from the NW will be the case tonight as we fall into the 20s.

Wind Today (WOWT)

Then the colder air will be here the rest of the weekend with highs near 40 Sunday and Monday. A system will try to bring a little snow to the area southeast of the metro Sunday night but again the metro likely sees nothing more than flurries.

Sunday Snow (WOWT)

