6 First Alert Day: Severe storms expected Saturday afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday is a 6 First Alert Day due to a strong storm system set to move through the middle of the country. It will bring rapidly changing temperatures, gusty wind and the threat for a few severe storms...

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the highlighted areas S and E of the Metro:

Tornado Watch (wowt)

As of 2:30 PM Saturday there is a dramatic temperature gradient across E Nebraska and W Iowa... 30s to the NW, 70s to the SE. The warmer air provides a much better environment for strong storm activity and as a line of storms tracks E through the area some severe activity is possible. Strong wind, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.

4 pm (wowt)

5 PM (wowt)

After this line of storms passes the severe threat will end with a rush of colder air for all tonight.

Stick with us for the latest as this storm approaches our area the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.