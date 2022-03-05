Advertisement

6 First Alert Day: Severe storms expected Saturday afternoon

By Rusty Lord and Emily Roehler
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday is a 6 First Alert Day due to a strong storm system set to move through the middle of the country. It will bring rapidly changing temperatures, gusty wind and the threat for a few severe storms...

A TORNADO WATCH has been issued for the highlighted areas S and E of the Metro:

Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch(wowt)

As of 2:30 PM Saturday there is a dramatic temperature gradient across E Nebraska and W Iowa... 30s to the NW, 70s to the SE. The warmer air provides a much better environment for strong storm activity and as a line of storms tracks E through the area some severe activity is possible. Strong wind, large hail and isolated tornadoes are possible.

4 pm
4 pm(wowt)
5 PM
5 PM(wowt)

After this line of storms passes the severe threat will end with a rush of colder air for all tonight.

Stick with us for the latest as this storm approaches our area the rest of the week.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports missing 19-year-old
Douglas County Sheriff’s identify SUV driver in fatal Waterloo crash
A judge convicted Adam Wedig Thursday of trespassing, and sentenced him to $736 in fines,...
Des Moines man who sneaked into NICU to feed baby convicted
Landlord valuations
Omaha landlords hit hard by property value increases

Latest News

6 First Alert Thursday
6 First Alert Day: Snow potential Wednesday night into Thursday
6 First Alert Thursday
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Sunday night
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Turning chilly with light snow potential
Emily's First Alert Day Update: Snow Thursday