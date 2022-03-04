“Why I Want to Go to College” writing sweepstakes underway in Nebraska

(WOWT) - The Nebraska State Treasurer’s office and the Omaha Storm Chasers are working together to sponsor the “Why I Want to Go to College” writing sweepstakes for the 20th year.

Entries are due April 4, 2022.

Students in the 7th and 8th grades are asked to reflect on the value of education and what they hope to achieve through higher education. They should take those thoughts and write them down, using no more than 750 words.

Prizes will be awarded to 12 winners in each grade. They will receive contributions to the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust (NEST) college savings account. Three winners will be chosen from each Congressional district and three winners will be chosen from outside the state.

Each Nebraska winner will receive four tickets to the May 22 Storm Chasers game at Werner Park in Papillion and be recognized during a brief ceremony.

For more information about the sweepstakes, go to State Treasurer John Murante’s website.

For more information about NEST 529 a tax-advantaged savings plan, go to NEST529.com.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.