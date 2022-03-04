Advertisement

Sioux City man pleads not guilty in Capitol riot case

A photo included in a federal complaint shows Kenneth Rader, of Sioux City, outside the U.S....
A photo included in a federal complaint shows Kenneth Rader, of Sioux City, outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Rader has been charged with taking part in the insurrection that day.(Provided by U.S. District Court)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A northwest Iowa man facing four federal charges related to entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack has pleaded not guilty.

Kenneth Rader of Sioux City appeared in a video hearing on Friday before Judge Royce Lamberth to face charges he knowingly entering a restricted building, two counts of disorderly and disruptive conduct and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

The 53-year-old Rader remains free on bond and has another hearing scheduled for May 10.

He was arrested on Jan. 20 in Sioux City after an Omaha, Nebraska, FBI agent said the agency received a tip from a relative that Rader was involved in the breach of the Capitol.

