Omaha man arrested after chase with Nebraska State Patrol

(Pixabay)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested one man after a chase throughout Douglas County Friday morning.

Nicholas Salcedo, 26, was arrested for many traffic violations including willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, driving under suspension, driving under the influence of alcohol - .15+, and more.

A trooper started a chase when the driver just continued without yielding during an attempted traffic stop on I-80 by the L Street interchange.

According to the release, the trooper stopped the chase for public safety when the car exited from I-80 and went into a residential area after going east for many miles. The suspected car was found by the Omaha Police ABLE-1 and officers went to the car’s location near 42nd & D Streets.

Officials say Salcedo was lodged at Douglas County.

