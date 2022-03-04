Advertisement

Nebraska State Capitol to light up blue and yellow in showing of solidarity with Ukraine

(KOLNKGIN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Capitol will be illuminated in blue and yellow in a showing that Gov. Ricketts says shows solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Ricketts says the state will illuminate the Nebraska State Capitol to match the Ukrainian flag’s colors from March 5-13; he says the lighting is being conducted as a show of respect for Ukrainians who have lost their lives during the Russian invasion.

“Russia’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine cannot be tolerated,” said Gov. Ricketts. “The United States and our allies should step up sanctions on Russia’s energy exports to cut off funding of Putin’s war machine. I encourage Nebraskans to pray for the Ukrainian people as they suffer this ruthless Russian invasion. Innocent Ukrainian women and children have already been killed by the Russian military’s indiscriminate shelling. The free world must unite to punish Putin and isolate Russia.”

Ricketts also says he encourages Nebraska businesses and government agencies to also light their buildings in similar showings of support.

