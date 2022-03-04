Crews say Omaha home is a total loss after early morning fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews say an Omaha home is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning.

Omaha firefighters were dispatched at 2:43 a.m. to a house fire near 15th and Corby Street.

Fire crews arrived to find a vacant, single-family home that was totally involved. They say the home was a total loss, with an estimated loss of $16,200.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is actively being investigated. Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the arson hotline at 402-444-FIRE or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

