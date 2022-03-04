Advertisement

Crews say Omaha home is a total loss after early morning fire

(Live 5)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews say an Omaha home is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning.

Omaha firefighters were dispatched at 2:43 a.m. to a house fire near 15th and Corby Street.

Fire crews arrived to find a vacant, single-family home that was totally involved. They say the home was a total loss, with an estimated loss of $16,200.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is actively being investigated. Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the arson hotline at 402-444-FIRE or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antonea Cannon
Omaha Police release new details in ‘suspicious death’ of 5-year-old boy
Douglas County Sheriff’s identify SUV driver in fatal Waterloo crash
Man arrested after standoff at Omaha home
30 Ames Crash
2 children hurt in north Omaha crash following NSP pursuit
Suspicious Death 5-year-old boy
Woman arrested as Omaha Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ of 5-year-old boy

Latest News

6 First Alert Day Forecast
George Merithew is running for Douglas County Sheriff in the upcoming election.
Election 2022: Merithew running for Douglas County Sheriff
Omaha Jewish community rallies behind Ukraine at vigil
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office reports missing 19-year-old
Truckers Freedom convoy rolls through Omaha
Truckers Freedom convoy rolls through Omaha