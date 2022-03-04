Benson Community Garden hopes to replace 30+ plots by spring planting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This week’s spring-like weather has many green thumbs thinking about the upcoming gardening season, including the Benson Community Garden.

In 2021, the garden celebrated its 10-year anniversary of welcoming returning and brand new gardeners to its space, on the corner of 60th and Lafayette Ave.

But after 10 years of wear and tear and producing hundreds of fruits and vegetables, the more than 30 plots on the property are in need of some rehabbing.

“This is it, you can see that it’s been weathered, you can see it’s taken a beating,” says Justin Ballard. “But it still has produced generously for me.”

Ballard joined the Benson Community Garden on day one, with absolutely no knowledge of how to garden. Now, he’s practically a pro.

When he first started, he simply had a few goals.

“Trying to eat healthier, do right by the environment, and also learn about gardening,” he says.

The garden itself is the brainchild of Kurt Goetzinger. He tells 6 News he grew up in the Benson area and would walk past the lot on his way to school as a child. Twenty-four years ago, he purchased the home directly next to the lot. He later purchased the lot, too, with the intention of turning it into what it has become: a community space.

“When I built it, I kinda just wanted to form something that would be a place where people could congregate and to grow their own fruits and vegetables,” he says.

Goetzinger says people who join community gardens often live in apartments where they have no land to garden or rent homes where a personal garden isn’t an option either.

Some people also come simply to learn something new, and to be part of a new community of people who share similar outlooks and who share ideas, he says.

Each of the plots on the property is bordered on three sides by 2x6 wooden boards. Many of which are 10 or 11 years old now.

“What’s happened is that over time, they’ve disintegrated, they’re just rotting apart,” Goetzinger says. “We have replaced some along the way with 1x6 boards, and whatever we either could afford to buy with money leftover or what people could donate.”

Before gardeners return for planting season, which is usually around May 1, Goetzinger is hoping to raise donations of lumber or cash to replace every plot, giving them an updated look and more stability.

They hope to have new 2x6 boards for the borders and to put 4x4 posts on each of the four corners of every plot.

The ultimate funding goal is $2,361.

“It’ll be an opportunity to wrap fence around cause bunnies are an issue at any garden, so by having the 4x4s on the corners, they won’t have to put these metal posts up.”

It will also be safer than having metal posts sticking up, too, he says.

Any extra lumber or cash they have leftover from replacing the plots will then go to rebuilding the fence that surrounds the garden, too.

“It will be a big help, it’ll look better, it’s lasted 10 years, so it’s going to start the next 10 years,” Ballard adds.

Donations will help keep the space beautiful and welcoming for the entire community to enjoy. It will also ensure that gardeners like Ballard can continue to learn, challenge themselves with new fruits and vegetables, and continue to provide fresh food to their friends and family.

“It’s an opportunity to give them the best produce you can get, better than anything they would get in the grocery store with no chemicals, no pesticides, organically grown.”

HOW TO HELP

Monetary or lumber donations can be made to the Benson Community Garden, visit their website here. The website also provides more information on exactly how the money will be spent.

