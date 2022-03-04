Advertisement

Man arrested after standoff at Omaha home

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:51 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There were some intense moments before sunrise in an Omaha neighborhood Friday morning after a man barricaded himself in a home and refused to come out.

According to an Omaha Police report, Marc Powell, 36, was involved in an altercation with neighbors near the area of 45th and Pinkney. Police claim Powell went into his home at some point during the argument and returned with a machete.

Officers say the neighbor’s brother tried to intervene and Powell again went into his home, this time returning with a shotgun or rifle.

Eventually, Omaha tactical units and the SWAT team were called to the scene. Police say Powell had barricaded himself in his home.

Marc Powell
Marc Powell(Omaha Police Department)

The situation came to a peaceful end about four hours later. During our live report around 5:10 a.m., we could hear police giving the man a final notice to come out or they would come in.

Our crew did not show how police were set up during those intense moments to help assure the safety of all involved.

