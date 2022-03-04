2 children hurt in north Omaha crash following NSP pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two children were injured in a crash Friday when Nebraska State Patrol attempted to pull over a car with expired plates.

A suspect is down near 30th & Ames Friday. The state patrol, police, and rescue squad had the intersection shut down.

State troopers tell 6 News the suspect identified as Martel Toles, 34, of Council Bluffs wasn’t the only person in the car.

“The suspect has what we believe probably a fractured leg and there’s also two kids inside the car had also have head injuries,” said Lt. Michael Grummert, NSP.

Troopers say the children were talking and responsive at the scene, both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

Neither child, both two-year-old were in car seats. No other injuries were reported.

The state patrol says all of this is the result of the driver not pulling over near Highway 75 at Ames Ave for having expired tags. Troopers say they stopped the pursuit because of traffic conditions in the area.

“The vehicle continued eastbound on Ames when it approached the intersection on 30th it ran the red light and ended up T-boning a truck that was going through the intersection.”

The release states Toles refused to get out of the Kia Forte after the T-bone crash caused another crash with a third car. He attempted to leave again but the car wasn’t working.

He was taken into custody without incident when officers deployed a pepper ball.

Terrance Tilson was waiting at the red light when the suspect drove by his car.

“He sped around my car just barely swiped it and just completely impacted this dude’s truck,” said Tilson.

As the airbags inside the truck went off, Tilson says he got out of his car to help the driver.

“I saw a young man struggling to get his door open from his car and rushed over was able to get his truck door open and pull him out.”

Tilson says the driver told him that he was ok then he couldn’t believe it when he saw children in the suspect’s vehicle.

“When I saw those kids, those babies, that was like oh my god there’s kids. I had just dropped my kids off four minutes prior to this, just thankful they weren’t in the car.”

Any injuries sustained by the pick-up driver did not require him to be transported to a hospital.

Toles was in possession of a handgun and has an outstanding warrant in Pottawattamie County, he will face multiple charges for Friday’s incident.

