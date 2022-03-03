Wednesday March 2 COVID-19 update: Nebraska positivity declines as testing numbers spike

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Nebraska data snapshot

According to Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services data updated Wednesday, the state updated the following numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and vaccinations as of Tuesday:

DEATHS: DHHS reported 34 COVID-19 deaths in the past week, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,273 people.

CASES: Testing numbers across the state spiked in the past week, with about four times as many tests processed this past week compared to the week prior. Positive tests among those 122,322 tests still pulled Nebraska’s positivity rate to 5.5% as of Saturday, down from an adjusted 7.7% the week prior. About a month ago, it was 20.6%.

Of the new cases reported in the past two weeks — about twice as many as the week prior — all but one were verified as variants, bringing the total number of the state’s verified variant cases to 14,248. The majority of cases were omicron variants; one was a delta variant case.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The state’s health department also reported 105 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Tuesday compared to last week, bringing this week’s total to 251 COVID-19 patients.

According to the Nebraska Hospital Capacity & Respiratory Illness dashboard, as of Tuesday, hospitals across the state were caring for 240 adult COVID-19 patients, down from 292 reported a week ago. There were 40 adult COVID-19 patients in ICUs, down from 55 reported a week ago. The state dashboard also reported seven pediatric COVID-19 patients, up from three about a week ago; four of them are in ICUs.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Overall statewide hospital capacity, which is based on staffing levels, increased in the last week. As of Tuesday, 73% of 3,263 adult beds were occupied, compared with 76% of 3,245 adult beds full a week ago. Pediatric wards had 81% of 374 beds full, compared with 83% of 371 pediatric beds occupied the week prior.

Adult ICU capacity was also unchanged while capacity in pediatrics decreased in the past week: As of Tuesday, 74% of 489 adult beds still were filled; and 82% of 153 pediatric ICU beds were full, compared with 78% of 153 beds reported last week.

VACCINATIONS: The state’s vaccination rate for the 1.77 million residents ages 5 and older increased about a half of a percent in the past week to 67.3%. The state administered 10,723 doses in the last week.

VACCINATION BREAKTHROUGHS: DHHS updated its breakthrough data roughly every 4-5 weeks; there was no update to report this week.

INFLUENZA & RSV: The state also updated its flu and RSV data this past week. Flu positivity increased in the state from 10.4% on Feb. 19 to 11% as of Saturday. A year ago, it was 0.1%. RSV positivity went down and remains low, decreasing from 1.1% on Feb. 19 to 0.8% as of Saturday. At this time last year, it was nonexistent.

Douglas County update

DEATHS: The Douglas County Health Department on Wednesday reported one COVID-19 death: “A vaccinated man over 80 has died,” the release states.

The local pandemic death toll is now 1,081 people.

CASES: DCHD also reported that 52 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the past day, bringing the local pandemic total to 141,567 cases. The most recent case report brings the local seven-day average down from 57 cases to 49 cases — the lowest level since July 26.

The Douglas County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard showed the seven-day total number of cases per 100,000 people was 69.5 cases, down from 73.1 cases a day earlier.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of late Tuesday, area hospitals were caring for 182 COVID-19 patients, 15 fewer than the day prior. Of those patients, 10 were in pediatrics, 31 remained in ICUs, and 16 were on ventilators.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of late Tuesday, hospitals were 88% full with 171 beds available, down from 205 reported a day earlier. Area ICUs were 83% full with 52 beds available, down from 55 available a day prior. Pediatric ICUs were 93% full with nine beds available, seven fewer than the day before.

VACCINATIONS: To date, 66.5% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated. The most recent group authorized for vaccination, youth ages 5-11, is 32.5% vaccinated; 66.2% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

Bryan Health update

Bryan Health, based in Lincoln, reported Wednesday that its hospitals were caring for 30 COVID-19 patients, two of them on ventilators. That’s down from 92 patients reported a month ago.

Additionally, there are seven patients awaiting results of a COVID-19 test.

Lincoln-Lancaster County update

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Wednesday reported one COVID-19 death: a man in his 70s who was vaccinated had died, bringing the local death toll there to 425 people.

LLCHD also reported 30 cases, bringing the local pandemic total there to 69,240 cases. Lancaster County hospitals were caring fro 47 COVID-19 patients, two of whom were on ventilators.

To date, 66.4% of county residents are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated below. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church , located at 5544 Ames Ave. – Pfizer for ages 5+ & Moderna

4-7 p.m. at Burke High School, located at 12200 Burke St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available

SATURDAY

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church , located at 2602 N. 24th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+ & Moderna

Noon-3 p.m. at Girls Inc. , located at 2811 N. 45th St. – All vaccines available

3-5 p.m. at the East African Development Association of Nebraska, located at 4735 NW Radial Highway – All vaccines available

MONDAY

5-7 p.m. at Beveridge Magnet Middle School, located at 1616 S. 120th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+ & Moderna

TUESDAY MARCH 8

Noon-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available

WEDNESDAY MARCH 9

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Heart Ministry Center , located at 2222 Binney St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, 5544 Ames Ave. – Pfizer for ages 5+ & Moderna

THURSDAY MARCH 10

5-7 p.m. at Bryan High School , located at 4700 Giles Road – Pfizer for ages 5+

5-7 p.m. at Omaha North High Magnet School, located at 4410 N. 36th St. – All vaccines available

About Text Nebraska

The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to cooperate with Text Nebraska in order to help prevent further spread of the virus.

If you are age 19 or older, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and provided a cell number when registering for your test, you will likely receive a text message from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services phone number 1-844-774-7604 that prompts you to take a survey. Adding that number to your phone’s directory will assure that your phone or provider doesn’t mark it as a spam call.

“It is not spam and is safe to respond,” DCHD said in a Thursday news release, noting that the survey is completely digital and doesn’t require you to speak with anyone.

“Text Nebraska is the next step in contact tracing, and this is where you can help,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in the release. “Your response is needed as the number of cases makes it impossible for our staff to keep up with the demand.”

Did you take an at-home test? Self-report your at-home test result Fill out the Douglas County Health Department form to assist with virus activity data and contact tracing.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld offers COVID-19 vaccinations at the following clinics:

OneWorld also offers children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.

5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric doses, at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

To make an appointment, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department urges residents to take advantage of free drive-through COVID-19 testing at:

Hy-Vee Pharmacy on West Broadway

Nomi Health at 1751 Madison Ave.

Any Walgreens pharmacy location

Free take-home test kits are available at:

All Care Health Center , located at 902 S. Sixth St., in Council Bluffs

Pottawattamie County Public Health Department office, located at 600 S. Fourth St., Suite 100, in Council Bluffs

Walk-ins can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the health department office at:

4-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Vaccinations are also available from 8 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Affairs Building, located at 623 Sixth Ave. in Council Bluffs.

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Three regular pediatric vaccination clinics have been set up for children ages 5-11:

Wahoo : 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at : 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at 1320 E. 31st St

Fremont: 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at : 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave

The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.

3RPHD’s regular clinics will continue:

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.

Off-line help

METHODIST HEALTH INFORMATION: The vaccine is available at most Methodist Physicians Clinic locations. Appointments for the vaccine are recommended and can be made by calling 402-354-CARE.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process and to get assistance with signing up for a vaccination appointment.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Iowans who need help to find a vaccine appointment can call 211 for assistance or 1-800-244-7431. Older or home-bound Iowans can contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209. For multilingual assistance, call 1-877-558-2609.

NATIONAL HOTLINE: To check vaccine availability in your community, call the national COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-232-0233.

