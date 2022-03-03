Advertisement

Ukraine war, inflation hurt business outlook in nine states

(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A new monthly survey suggests that worries about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, soaring inflation, and rising interest rates combined to undermine the confidence of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said businesses also fear the war may worsen the ongoing supply chain problems and push commodity prices higher.

The report’s confidence index fell to its lowest point ever in February when it hit 19.5, falling from January’s already low 36.2.

Any score below 50 suggests a negative outlook.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspicious Death 5-year-old boy
Woman arrested as Omaha Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ of 5-year-old boy
264th & Blondo, Douglas County
One dead after SUV crashes into grain truck in Waterloo
Antonea Cannon
Omaha Police release new details in ‘suspicious death’ of 5-year-old boy
Iowa man sentenced for kidnapping, sexual assault of two Omaha teens he terrorized in 2003
Bellevue homeowner looking at unfinished remodeling job
Bellevue homeowner’s project stopped after inspection finds contractor’s license, permits not in order

Latest News

Landlord valuations
Omaha landlords hit hard by property value increases
Decision 2022: Merithew running for Douglas County Sheriff
Decision 2022: Merithew running for Douglas County Sheriff
High speed chase in Cass County ends with Omaha woman arrested
Emily's Friday evening forecast
Crews say Omaha home is a total loss after early morning fire