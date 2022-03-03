Omaha planning board approves TIF financing for streetcar, skyscraper

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first steps toward building a streetcar and moving Mutual of Omaha to a new downtown skyscraper pass through Omaha’s planning board Wednesday afternoon.

But some people went on the record telling the board that plans are moving too quickly.

“We have not had this conversation as a community,” said Dejuan Hayes of Omaha. “It has been everyone in here in suits talking about what our future is going to look like.”

It’s been five weeks since Mayor Jean Stothert and Mutual of Omaha unveiled their plans to move downtown where the current library stands.

Hayes said the moves are nothing but a giant expression of capitalism.

“Where this site will go is one of the last places in downtown Omaha that is free and open to the public — and doesn’t make you prove your worthiness to enter,” he said.

Others who spoke Wednesday said they believe in the goal of the project but questioned how little public debate there’s been in the weeks since the announcement.

“I hate that you only have opponents and proponents speak. You need some middle ground,” said Sara Nelson of the Dundee-Memorial Park Association.

The city calls the streetcar the “bedrock” of the 30x30 plan that aims to bring 30,000 new residents and 30,000 new jobs to the Omaha urban core in 30 years.

It all starts with parking.

No one wants to build on surface lots of parking, and Omaha has a lot of those. Experts believe that strategically placed parking garages on the edges of the streetcar route would make the area ripe for development and progress — things they believe will keep talent in Nebraska while attracting others to come here.

“You can’t park your way out of it. It’s not a solution anymore,” Stothert’s Deputy Chief of Staff Troy Anderson said. “And all this parking can be freed up for developments — jobs, commerce, retails, restaurants.”

The streetcar tracks would run along Harney and Farnam streets — along with vehicles — from 40th Street to the Riverfront, taking roughly 15 minutes to get from one end to the other while stopping every three or so blocks to pick up and drop off.

“One of the most important things to realize is: We’ve had to look carefully at a lot of communities to understand what worked, what didn’t, how did they do it and why did they do it,” developer Jay Noddle said.

The Omaha planning board approves a new streetcar plan

These are just the first steps in a long list of approvals needed to make a streetcar happen by the first part of 2026. The next step is to go before the Omaha City Council.

“I’m pretty excited,” developer Jason Lanoha said. “It’s not every day I come before the board in Omaha and say, ‘This is going to bring 4,000 jobs downtown, get over $400 million in investment, and we’re going to change the skyline.’ ”

The mayor’s team repeatedly explained how the TIF financing — some $350 million of it — will help create $3 billion in investments around the streetcar, but adds that $3 billion in investment doesn’t happen without the TIF financing.

Some speaking Wednesday were worried that those financial requests won’t be the end.

“Once the big chunk of the money is spent — who says they aren’t going to come back and say we need another couple hundred million in TIF money?” said Tom Prohaska of Omaha.

Organizers say their focus is on the first phase of the streetcar plan, with options for tracks to the airport and Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium, and to north and south Omaha via 30th Street. They acknowledge that while they don’t want to get ahead of themselves, it’s always possible they could apply for federal dollars for the next steps.

