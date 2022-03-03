Advertisement

Offutt Air Force Base ends mask mandate

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - The indoor mask mandate at Offutt Air Force Base has been dropped.

The move follows updated mask guidance from the Department of Defense.

Under the new guidelines, DoD locations will follow the CDC COVID-I9 community levels for the particular county where the DoD facility is located.

All personnel, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask indoors if the COVID-19 community level rises to “high.” Masks are optional if spread falls to “medium” or lower.

Sarpy county’s community spread is at a “medium” level, and under the new guidance, masks are not required.

Screening and testing guidelines will remain in place.

Before being dropped, Offut Air Force Base required masks since July 2021.

