Advertisement

Lyft driver accused of raping intoxicated passenger in backseat, police say

Kevyn Rojas is facing sexual battery charges after police say he raped a Lyft passenger.
Kevyn Rojas is facing sexual battery charges after police say he raped a Lyft passenger.(Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Miami police have arrested a Lyft driver for allegedly raping an intoxicated tourist during a ride last weekend.

Police say a woman used Lyft on Feb. 26 to get back to her hotel. But the driver, identified as Kevyn Rojas, drove past the destination.

The woman told police he eventually parked the car, got into the back seat, and raped her. The woman says she tried to fight him off but was too drunk.

Rojas later dropped her off at her hotel, and she filed a police report.

Rojas is facing sexual battery charges.

Lyft says it is appalled by the driver’s alleged behavior. He has been permanently removed from the company.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspicious Death 5-year-old boy
Woman arrested as Omaha Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ of 5-year-old boy
264th & Blondo, Douglas County
One dead after SUV crashes into grain truck in Waterloo
Antonea Cannon
Omaha Police release new details in ‘suspicious death’ of 5-year-old boy
Iowa man sentenced for kidnapping, sexual assault of two Omaha teens he terrorized in 2003
Bellevue homeowner looking at unfinished remodeling job
Bellevue homeowner’s project stopped after inspection finds contractor’s license, permits not in order

Latest News

Landlord valuations
Omaha landlords hit hard by property value increases
Decision 2022: Merithew running for Douglas County Sheriff
Decision 2022: Merithew running for Douglas County Sheriff
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant triggers worldwide alarm
High speed chase in Cass County ends with Omaha woman arrested