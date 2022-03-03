Iowa man sentenced for kidnapping, sexual assault of two Omaha teens he terrorized in 2003

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa man was sentenced in federal court this week for the sexual assault of two teens he kidnapped in Omaha more than 18 years ago.

Myron Lee Brandon, 43, of Pacific Junction, was sentenced Wednesday to 405 months — 33 years and nine months — in prison for two counts of kidnapping and two counts of transportation of a minor. His sentence will be followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to a Thursday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

Court documents state that on June 21, 2003, Brandon offered to give the 14- and 15-year-old girls a ride from 24th and Leavenworth streets to an Omaha location but he instead took them to rural Iowa. He drove them to a remote location near Pacific Junction, then threatened them with a knife and tied them up before sexually assaulting them.

“Brandon then burned the victims on their breasts with a cigarette,” Thursday’s release states.

While he was throwing gasoline on them from a canister in the bed of his truck, the girls ran to Interstate 29 and were picked up by two individuals who gave them assistance.

The initial police investigation, which began the next day, did not lead to a suspect, but the victims’ sexual assault kits were stored into evidence. Brandon wasn’t arrested until February 2020.

“In 2015, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office implemented the Sexual Assault Initiative, a program that submitted unsolved sexual assault kits to a laboratory to identify any DNA evidence,” the release states.

Authorities then traced the DNA to Brandon as he was registered with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry, court documents state.

A jury found Brandon guilty of all charges on Oct. 6, 2021.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Council Bluffs and Omaha police departments were involved in the investigation, with the help of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, FBI, and the offices of the Iowa and Nebraska attorneys general.

—

Digital Producer Jacob Comer contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.