Advertisement

Creighton goes wire-to-wire beating UConn 64-62, clinching a BIG EAST Tournament bye

WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another good one for the resume beating a ranked UConn team 64-62, it also helps in the BIG EAST Tournament too. Creighton clinches a top-five seed, which is valuable because those first five teams avoid a first-round game. As it sits now the Jays are in third place and can stay there with a win Saturday against Seton Hall. That’s a 1:30 p.m. tip at CHI Health Center.

Creighton never trailed in this one as Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a career-high 22 points with several second-half dunks. 20 of those 22 came in the second half, he also had ten rebounds. Arthur Kaluma scored 15 first-half points and finished with 15 too, Ryan Hawkins had 13 points.

Creighton improves to 20-9 overall and 12-6 in the BIG EAST. This is the fourth win of the season against a top 25 team, which is tied for eighth-most in the country, the Jays are also 5-2 against the top five teams in the BIG EAST.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspicious Death 5-year-old boy
Woman arrested as Omaha Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ of 5-year-old boy
264th & Blondo, Douglas County
One dead after SUV crashes into grain truck in Waterloo
Iowa man sentenced for kidnapping, sexual assault of two Omaha teens he terrorized in 2003
Bellevue homeowner looking at unfinished remodeling job
Bellevue homeowner’s project stopped after inspection finds contractor’s license, permits not in order
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs transgender sports bill into law.
Gov. Reynolds signs Transgender Sports Bill into law

Latest News

Huskers beat Illinois in Big Ten Tournament
Huskers beats Illinois 92-74 in Big Ten Tournament
Millard West's Lainey Woodward
Athlete of the Week: Millard West’s Lainey Woodward
Storm Chasers Baseball
Omaha Storm Chasers expect more fans as Major League Baseball delays season
Omaha Stormchasers baseball
Major League Baseball delays season; Minor Leagues expect more fans