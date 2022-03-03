Creighton goes wire-to-wire beating UConn 64-62, clinching a BIG EAST Tournament bye

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another good one for the resume beating a ranked UConn team 64-62, it also helps in the BIG EAST Tournament too. Creighton clinches a top-five seed, which is valuable because those first five teams avoid a first-round game. As it sits now the Jays are in third place and can stay there with a win Saturday against Seton Hall. That’s a 1:30 p.m. tip at CHI Health Center.

Creighton never trailed in this one as Ryan Kalkbrenner scored a career-high 22 points with several second-half dunks. 20 of those 22 came in the second half, he also had ten rebounds. Arthur Kaluma scored 15 first-half points and finished with 15 too, Ryan Hawkins had 13 points.

Creighton improves to 20-9 overall and 12-6 in the BIG EAST. This is the fourth win of the season against a top 25 team, which is tied for eighth-most in the country, the Jays are also 5-2 against the top five teams in the BIG EAST.

