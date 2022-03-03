Advertisement

Boys Class A district finals, several games go to overtime

By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The eight teams headed to state have secured their spots in Class A basketball. It was a fun night with several games going to overtime. Creighton Prep went three overtimes before beating Lincoln Northeast 57-45. Gretna used two overtimes against Lincoln Southwest, the Dragons won 59-54.

Elkhorn South delivered a lopsided upset at Omaha Central, they beat the Eagles 72-53. The Storm advance to state at the Class A level for the first time, they will be joined by Omaha Central who also advances thanks to the spot that goes to the best remaining team following the district finals.

Bellevue West beat Millard South 61-31, Millard North beat Omaha North 81-57, Westside beat Lincoln East 90-61 and Pius X beat Papio South 61-46.

The Class A quarterfinals will be Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Here are the expected matchups, 1 Millard North vs. 8 Elkhorn South, 2 Bellevue West vs. 7 Pius X, 3 Westside vs. 6 Creighton Prep and 4 Gretna vs. 5 Omaha Central.

