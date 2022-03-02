UNMC expert optimistic yet cautious as COVID numbers drop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As the spring and summer months slowly creep up, and COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations go down, many are planning trips, and returning to what some would say is a “normal” life.

UNMC Internal Medicine professor and Nebraska Medicine Infection Control Medical Director Dr. Mark Rupp says we should enjoy the low numbers while we can while still remaining cautious and informed.

“We’re in a much better place than we were a month or two ago and that’s great to see,” Rupp says.

He’s optimistic about the trends he’s seeing here in Omaha and across the United States.

“I think that the numbers are going in the right direction throughout the U.S. and people should look forward to at least a short period of time here where they can relax a bit and enjoy the things they want to be able to enjoy.”

With local COVID-19 numbers and positivity rates steadily declining, along with hospitalizations, Rupp says Omahans should ‘take advantage of the respite,’ but ‘don’t throw caution to the wind,’ especially if you’re planning to travel or ease back into celebrations with others.

“Continue to show a little bit of caution, particularly if you’re at risk, and then the best way to guarantee that those plans you’re trying to make for having fun this spring and summer, so they don’t get ruined is to get vaccinated and get the booster dose if you’re eligible for it.”

Rupp says the threat of the BA.2 variant in the United States and here locally mostly fizzled out, and that as of right now, sequencing centers across the world haven’t picked up on any new variants that might pose a threat. However, he says, that could obviously change.

“If there’s one thing this virus has shown, it’s that it does have the capability of spinning off these variants and the fact that it’s so widely dispersed in humans and its so widely dispersed in animals populations that I think that the chances are that we will see addition variants.”

Overall, while cases are low, enjoy it, Rupp says. Just don’t go too crazy.

“Just realize that if you’re making plans for the later spring and summer, that things can change so to stay nimble, stay flexible and stay informed.”

