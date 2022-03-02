Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office K9 throws paws in retirement

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday was the day Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office K9 Staack officially retired.

The newly retired Belgian Malinois born in Germany received treats such as a basket full of bones and toys at the ceremony.

Officials say K9 Staack is already enjoying retirement and continues to live with Dep. Jason Jones, his handler. K9 Staack is certified in narcotics detection, patrol, tracking, and evidence recovery.

While serving six years on the night road patrol and helping out Dep. Jones on the SWAT Team, they say K9 Staack helped detect 3,800 pounds of marijuana in a storage facility and thousands of THC vape pens during a traffic stop.

According to the release, he was named after Investigator Rick Staack, who passed away in 2013.

While recognizing his efforts, the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners also recognized Dr. Erich Rachwitz from Twin Creek Animal Hospital for saving Staack’s life twice.

They say he performed emergency surgery to remove Staack’s spleen and recently, he removed Staack’s leg after finding bone cancer.

