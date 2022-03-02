Advertisement

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office K9 throws paws in retirement

(PHOTO: Sarpy County)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday was the day Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office K9 Staack officially retired.

The newly retired Belgian Malinois born in Germany received treats such as a basket full of bones and toys at the ceremony.

Officials say K9 Staack is already enjoying retirement and continues to live with Dep. Jason Jones, his handler. K9 Staack is certified in narcotics detection, patrol, tracking, and evidence recovery.

While serving six years on the night road patrol and helping out Dep. Jones on the SWAT Team, they say K9 Staack helped detect 3,800 pounds of marijuana in a storage facility and thousands of THC vape pens during a traffic stop.

According to the release, he was named after Investigator Rick Staack, who passed away in 2013.

While recognizing his efforts, the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners also recognized Dr. Erich Rachwitz from Twin Creek Animal Hospital for saving Staack’s life twice.

They say he performed emergency surgery to remove Staack’s spleen and recently, he removed Staack’s leg after finding bone cancer.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff searching for theft suspects
264th & Blondo, Douglas County
One dead after SUV crashes into grain truck in Waterloo
Two in custody after shots fired in Omaha neighborhood
Brush fire near I-80 eastbound
Brush fire off I-80 impacts traffic near 84th Street
Homeowner looking at unfinished remodeling job
6 On Your Side: Contractor neglects to pull permits

Latest News

Iowa man sentenced for kidnapping, sexual assault of two Omaha teens he terrorized in 2003
264th & Blondo, Douglas County
One dead after SUV crashes into grain truck in Waterloo
Ukraine war, inflation hurt business outlook in nine states
Woman arrested as Omaha Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ of 5-year-old boy
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs transgender sports bill into law.
Gov. Reynolds signs Transgender Sports Bill into law