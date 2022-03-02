Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record highs within reach today before a colder Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today will be the 3rd day in a row we reach the 70s and we’ll likely make a run at a record in the process. Highs in the mid 70s will threaten the record high of 76 in the metro today set in 1992.

Record Potential (WOWT)

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Wind won’t be all that noticeable today until late in the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through. Gusts to near 30 mph out of the north are possible this evening.

Winds Today (WOWT)

The cooler air Thursday will be short lived with a high near 50 degrees. We’ll rebound Friday with a nice south breeze and get close to 70 degrees. There is a small chance of a few showers or even a storm Friday evening. I don’t expect many of them or much rain from them.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Saturday is still a First Alert Day due to a potent storm system bringing wind, rain, storms and a rapid temperature drop. Check out the latest details here.

