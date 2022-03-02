Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Record highs within reach today before a colder Thursday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:58 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today will be the 3rd day in a row we reach the 70s and we’ll likely make a run at a record in the process. Highs in the mid 70s will threaten the record high of 76 in the metro today set in 1992.

Record Potential
Record Potential(WOWT)
Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Wind won’t be all that noticeable today until late in the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through. Gusts to near 30 mph out of the north are possible this evening.

Winds Today
Winds Today(WOWT)

The cooler air Thursday will be short lived with a high near 50 degrees. We’ll rebound Friday with a nice south breeze and get close to 70 degrees. There is a small chance of a few showers or even a storm Friday evening. I don’t expect many of them or much rain from them.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Saturday is still a First Alert Day due to a potent storm system bringing wind, rain, storms and a rapid temperature drop. Check out the latest details here.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff searching for theft suspects
264th & Blondo, Douglas County
One dead after SUV crashes into grain truck in Waterloo
Two in custody after shots fired in Omaha neighborhood
Brush fire near I-80 eastbound
Brush fire off I-80 impacts traffic near 84th Street
Homeowner looking at unfinished remodeling job
6 On Your Side: Contractor neglects to pull permits

Latest News

First Alert Day Saturday
6 First Alert Day: A strong cold front will bring wind, storms and a big temp drop Saturday
Strong Saturday front
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler Thursday ahead of a strong Saturday front
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
First Alert Logo
6 First Alert Weather team awarded ‘most accurate’ designation for 6th straight year
Burn ban
Harrison County declares burn ban