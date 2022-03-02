Advertisement

Omaha woman shot in overnight attack

Omaha Police are looking for "tips" in the attack that put an Omaha woman in the hospital overnight.
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 37-year-old woman told police that three people, unknown to her, attacked her early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to a home near 27th Street and Dewey Avenue about 12:28 a.m.

The woman and witnesses said at some point during the assault, someone opened fire and shot the woman. Omaha Fire medics transported her to a hospital with injuries considered not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or leave tips on the P3 Tips mobile app or Crime Stoppers website.

