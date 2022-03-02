Omaha neighbors worry about undermined street

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 On Your Side digs into a hazard that could grow more dangerous with spring rains.

A hole in the street in front of his house that Bill Tokosh says is too hazardous for the city to leave alone.

But it’s not just a downward concern as the soil is washing out underneath the street.

“My hand still going in and the tape ain’t kinking. Over four feet, four feet,” said Tokosh.

A measurement that concerns Ann Peterson whose driveway is across the street.

“Because the hole is pretty big and my tires could get stuck in it. Because sometimes the neighbor will be parked there, and I don’t want to hit their car, so I worry just about getting my car stuck in it,” said Peterson.

A barricade has marked the hazard for more than a year when it’s standing.

“The barricade blows down a lot, so I worry about people who are not aware of it being there are going to back into it,” said Peterson.

Bill says don’t lay blame for the washout at his doorstep.

“This hole is not my problem. My house is not causing this hole,” said Tokosh.

Bill says city crews came out here for repairs last fall but not for his side of the street.

“Why didn’t they do both? They were right here, you’re talking a matter of 10 feet,” said Tokosh.

Public Works and M.U.D. are back Tuesday after 6 News contacted both. They’re investigating the cause of the undermining and how to fix it.

“What’s it going to take. Me fall in there and break a leg. Somebody drops a dog in there,” said Tokosh.

Looking at the problem top to bottom, Bill says you can see why there should be a deep concern.

The Public Works supervisor tells 6 News there is a defect where a home service lateral connects with the main sewer line. But the problem is deep down so repair involves working around water and gas lines.

The other side of the street didn’t have those issues so it was an easier fix.

The city continues to investigate the best and quickest way to make repairs.

