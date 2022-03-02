Omaha-area Emergency Management agencies to begin monthly siren tests

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With severe weather season around the corner, Emergency Management Agencies around the Omaha-metro area and beyond are firing up their warning sirens on a regular basis to make sure they’re in working order if and when they’re needed.

Outdoor warning sirens are placed throughout several counties to warn residents of severe weather and other emergencies.

According to the Douglas County Emergency Management Agency, outdoor warning sirens are placed throughout populated areas to warn people outside. They have an estimated sounding radius of one mile.

Sirens are typically tested once a month from March through October in several counties in Nebraska.

Douglas County

Douglas County EMA tests its sirens with a single sounding at 11 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month. If severe weather is threatening at the time of the test, then the test will be delayed by two hours.

The county’s first monthly test of the year was at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Subsequent testings will be on April 6, May 4, June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7, and Oct. 5. There will also be a special siren test at 10 a.m. March 23 as part of National Severe Weather Awareness Week.

If you hear a siren, you should seek shelter inside, preferably in a basement or the lowest level.

Douglas County officials ask residents to not call 911 to inquire about sirens.

Sarpy County

Sarpy County EMA tests its sirens at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month.

The county’s first siren test of 2022 will be this weekend, with soundings at 10 and 10:30 a.m.

Subsequent testings will be on April 2, May 7, June 4, July 2, Aug. 6, Sept. 3, Oct. 1.

