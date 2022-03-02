Advertisement

OFD: Smoking materials cause Omaha house fire

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters responded to a house fire Tuesday night.

The fire spread from a deck onto the roof of a single-family home near the area of Richelieu Ave and S. 2nd Street.

Fire crews arrived around 11:18 p.m. Tuesday night and had the fire under control by 11:25 p.m.

Officials say the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials. The home had an estimated loss of $25,000.

The Omaha Fire Department advises that smoke detectors are available and installed for free from the Omaha Fire Department Public Education Office by calling 402-444-3560.

