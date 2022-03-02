Low snowfall translates to fewer Omaha pothole complaints

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s about this time of year when repair shops are bustling — full of customers all needing car repairs from potholes.

“Normally, we see just a tremendous amount. If we’ve had heavy snowfall or lots and lots of freezing temperatures, we will see a lot of pothole damages,” said Michael Clark, owner of Midtown Auto Repair.

This year, mechanics at Midtown Auto Repair just aren’t seeing that.

“Last year, we saw several hundred. This year probably 8…9,” Clark said.

The mayor’s hotline isn’t taking as many complaints as they usually do, either. Numbers are only out for the month of January, but last month, 174 people complained of potholes — compared to 394 complaints in January 2021.

The city’s street maintenance engineer, Austin Rowser, said there’s a reason you may be noticing the lack of potholes.

“We’ve had a really dry, pretty warm winter overall. Just the lack of moisture is really helpful for us from a pavement standpoint,” Rowser said.

So far this winter, Omaha has seen 8.3 inches of snow. Last year, we ended the season with 47.9 inches of snow.

Mechanics say that lack of snow is good for your wallet.

“I would much rather be doing the smaller jobs that I can get in, get knocked out than I would have these extensive suspensions jobs where I have to try and track down parts that, let’s be honest, are next to impossible to get. So I’m thanking God for it,” Clark said.

Just because we have seen a mild pothole season doesn’t mean we are out of the woods just yet. The city’s public works office says March and April could still bring moisture causing potholes.

