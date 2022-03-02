Nebraska, Iowa Attorneys General join bipartisan TikTok investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson and Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller have joined a nationwide investigation into Tiktok.

Attorneys General nationwide are examining whether the company violated state consumer protection laws that put the public at risk.

According to Attorney General Doug Peterson, the collaborative effort aims to investigate Tiktok for promoting its social media platform to children and young adults while its use is associated with physical and mental health harms.

The investigation will look into the harms potentially caused by the social media platform, and whether Tiktok knew about those harms. The investigation focuses partially on the techniques used by TikTok to boost user engagement, including increasing the duration of time spent on the app and frequency of engagement with the platform.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says he has often expressed concern about the negative impacts of social media on children and young adults.

“TikTok is just the latest social media platform to draw in children, potentially creating a negative effect on their physical, emotional, and mental well-being,” Miller said. “As with other social media platforms, like Instagram, we must learn more about how TikTok engages with children.”

Leading the investigation is a bipartisan coalition of Attorneys General from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont. They are joined by a broad group of Attorneys General nationwide.

This isn’t the first time Attorneys General rallied against a social media platform. In May 2021, a bipartisan coalition of 44 Attorneys General urged Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram specifically designed for children.

