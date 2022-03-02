Advertisement

Lincoln Police identify motorcyclist killed while riding with friends

Deadly motorcycle crash near 70th Street and Old Cheney Road Tuesday evening.
Deadly motorcycle crash near 70th Street and Old Cheney Road Tuesday evening.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police identified the motorcyclist who was killed while riding with family and friends Tuesday evening.

The accident happened near 70th and Old Cheney Road.

Police said just before 5 p.m., 19-year-old William Schnakenberg was riding his motorcycle on S. 70th Street along with his uncle, 36-year-old Bryan Schnakenberg, and another friend on their motorcycles.

As they approached Stevens Ridge Road, William sped up and passed the other two motorcycles, then lost control and collided with Bryan, according to police. This collision caused Bryan to be ejected from his motorcycle. Police said William also lost control of his motorcycle, left the roadway, and collided with a fence. William was also ejected from his motorcycle.

William was pronounced dead at the scene and Bryan was transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, both riders were wearing helmets and neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to have played a factor in the collision.

Lincoln Police responded to a deadly crash near 70th and Old Cheney Road on Tuesday.
Lincoln Police responded to a deadly crash near 70th and Old Cheney Road on Tuesday.(10/11 NOW)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff searching for theft suspects
264th & Blondo, Douglas County
One dead after SUV crashes into grain truck in Waterloo
Two in custody after shots fired in Omaha neighborhood
Brush fire near I-80 eastbound
Brush fire off I-80 impacts traffic near 84th Street
Homeowner looking at unfinished remodeling job
6 On Your Side: Contractor neglects to pull permits

Latest News

Iowa man sentenced for kidnapping, sexual assault of two Omaha teens he terrorized in 2003
264th & Blondo, Douglas County
One dead after SUV crashes into grain truck in Waterloo
Ukraine war, inflation hurt business outlook in nine states
Woman arrested as Omaha Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ of 5-year-old boy
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs transgender sports bill into law.
Gov. Reynolds signs Transgender Sports Bill into law