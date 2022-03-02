Lincoln Police identify motorcyclist killed while riding with friends

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police identified the motorcyclist who was killed while riding with family and friends Tuesday evening.

The accident happened near 70th and Old Cheney Road.

Police said just before 5 p.m., 19-year-old William Schnakenberg was riding his motorcycle on S. 70th Street along with his uncle, 36-year-old Bryan Schnakenberg, and another friend on their motorcycles.

As they approached Stevens Ridge Road, William sped up and passed the other two motorcycles, then lost control and collided with Bryan, according to police. This collision caused Bryan to be ejected from his motorcycle. Police said William also lost control of his motorcycle, left the roadway, and collided with a fence. William was also ejected from his motorcycle.

William was pronounced dead at the scene and Bryan was transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, both riders were wearing helmets and neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to have played a factor in the collision.

Lincoln Police responded to a deadly crash near 70th and Old Cheney Road on Tuesday. (10/11 NOW)

