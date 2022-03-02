Huskers beat Ohio State 78-70, first win against a ranked team since 2019

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska backs up the blowout win at Penn State with a 78-70 win on the floor of the 23rd ranked team in the country, Ohio State. Bryce McGowens led the Huskers with 26 points on 8-16 shooting. Nebraska took a lead with 5:12 to go in the first half never let it go, they also held the Buckeyes to just one field goal in the final eight minutes of the first half.

Granted it was a while back, but Nebraska had a great shot at beating Ohio State in Lincoln in early January. They let that one slip away late, that did not happen here. The win snaps a 24-game losing streak against ranked opponents that goes back to the 2019 Big Ten Tournament. Prior to tonight, NU’s last win against a ranked team was a 69-61 win over No. 21 Maryland on March 14, 2019.

One more to go in the regular season, which will be Sunday at Wisconsin.

