Two in custody after shots fired in Omaha neighborhood

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have two people in custody after shots were fired in South Omaha Tuesday evening.

A little before 6 p.m., 6 News heard a help an officer call and cruisers flooded the area.

The incident happened in the area of 10th & Bancroft just north of the zoo.

6 News now knows officers in the area who had finished responding to a domestic violence call heard gunshots.

They returned to the 2700 block of S. 10th St. and found an SUV with a bullet hole in the windshield and a smashed window.

Witnesses told officers the person who fired the weapon had already left the scene. The two people arrested were involved with the original call to the scene.

Police are still looking for whoever fired the shots and nobody was injured.

Reporter Brian Mastre contributed to this story.

