Advertisement

Two in custody after shots fired in Omaha neighborhood

There was heavy police presence Tuesday night after a ‘help an officer’ call
WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have two people in custody after shots were fired in South Omaha Tuesday evening.

A little before 6 p.m., 6 News heard a help an officer call and cruisers flooded the area.

The incident happened in the area of 10th & Bancroft just north of the zoo.

6 News now knows officers in the area who had finished responding to a domestic violence call heard gunshots.

They returned to the 2700 block of S. 10th St. and found an SUV with a bullet hole in the windshield and a smashed window.

Witnesses told officers the person who fired the weapon had already left the scene. The two people arrested were involved with the original call to the scene.

Police are still looking for whoever fired the shots and nobody was injured.

Reporter Brian Mastre contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff searching for theft suspects
Brush fire near I-80 eastbound
Brush fire off I-80 impacts traffic near 84th Street
Omaha city planners present $306 million redevelopment plan
Omaha woman shot in overnight attack

Latest News

Ka'trina Smith has felt COVID symptoms for 14 months
Council Bluffs woman finds hope for COVID long-haulers
Council Bluffs brushfire
Omaha, Council Bluffs area fire departments hoping for rain amid nonstop grassfires
(AP graphic)
Wednesday March 2 COVID-19 update: Nebraska positivity declines as testing numbers spike
Homeowner looking at unfinished remodeling job
6 On Your Side: Contractor neglects to pull permits
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers