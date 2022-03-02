Advertisement

Harrison County declares burn ban

Harrison County enacts a burn ban due to dry conditions
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Very dry conditions have triggered on-again, off-again burn bans in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa throughout the winter.

On Wednesday, the latest alert was triggered in Harrison County, Iowa, located north of the Omaha-metro. The area’s Emergency Management staff said no open burning is allowed until environmental conditions improve.

A release from Harrison County Emergency Management said dead and drying vegetation is the perfect fuel to spread fires rapidly and becomes a danger to life and property.

The county reminds people not to throw out cigarettes from moving vehicles and discontinue burning yard waste, piled tree debris, grass, agricultural grounds, and other flammable items during the ban.

Violating a burn ban can get you cited or arrested for reckless use of fire or disobeying a burn ban. You could also be held liable for any damages caused by a fire.

Just one day before Harrison County’s alert was issued, Pottawattamie County issued a reminder that a burn ban had been in place since Feb. 8. The county reported six fires on Monday resulting from people ignoring the burn ban.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspicious Death 5-year-old boy
Woman arrested as Omaha Police investigate ‘suspicious death’ of 5-year-old boy
264th & Blondo, Douglas County
One dead after SUV crashes into grain truck in Waterloo
Iowa man sentenced for kidnapping, sexual assault of two Omaha teens he terrorized in 2003
Bellevue homeowner looking at unfinished remodeling job
Bellevue homeowner’s project stopped after inspection finds contractor’s license, permits not in order
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signs transgender sports bill into law.
Gov. Reynolds signs Transgender Sports Bill into law

Latest News

Emily's First Alert Day Update
First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day: A strong cold front will bring wind, storms and a big temp drop Saturday
Strong cold front on Saturday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer and windier ahead of a strong Saturday front
Emily's Thursday evening forecast
Strong Saturday front
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler Thursday ahead of a strong Saturday front