Harrison County declares burn ban

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Very dry conditions have triggered on-again, off-again burn bans in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa throughout the winter.

On Wednesday, the latest alert was triggered in Harrison County, Iowa, located north of the Omaha-metro. The area’s Emergency Management staff said no open burning is allowed until environmental conditions improve.

A release from Harrison County Emergency Management said dead and drying vegetation is the perfect fuel to spread fires rapidly and becomes a danger to life and property.

The county reminds people not to throw out cigarettes from moving vehicles and discontinue burning yard waste, piled tree debris, grass, agricultural grounds, and other flammable items during the ban.

Violating a burn ban can get you cited or arrested for reckless use of fire or disobeying a burn ban. You could also be held liable for any damages caused by a fire.

Just one day before Harrison County’s alert was issued, Pottawattamie County issued a reminder that a burn ban had been in place since Feb. 8. The county reported six fires on Monday resulting from people ignoring the burn ban.

