Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler Thursday ahead of a strong Saturday front

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a day for record setting warmth changes are on the way! A cold front drops in tonight and cools us over 25 degrees for Thursday. Highs will be near 50 for the Metro:

Cooler Thursday (wowt)

We’ll rebound fast! Highs bounce back to the 70s Friday and Saturday but winds pick up and the forecast turns more active as our next system approaches. A few evening thunderstorms are possible Friday with better chances Saturday.

Saturday is a 6 First Alert Day thanks to a strong front that moves in during the second half of the day. This brings plenty of wind, a sharp drop in temperatures and the threat for severe storms as it moves through:

First Alert Day Saturday (wowt)

The timing of Saturday’s storms are still a bit up in the air... but the potential for severe weather is something we have to keep a close eye on. We’ll be monitoring the storm energy that is forecasted to come with Saturday’s storms. This is a good indicator of the potential for severe weather and right now, models are pointing to the possibility.

Thunderstorm energy (wowt)

The wind and the temperature drop are also big factors in the day... gusts as high as the 40s will blow in a drop of over 30 degrees in a matter of hours.

Strong Saturday front (wowt)

The front drops temperatures to the mid 20s overnight into Sunday morning. Highs are back to the low 40s on Sunday. We’ll drop to the 30s Monday with light snow potential before making a return to the 40s. We’ll stay there through much of next week.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

