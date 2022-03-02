Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - 70s streak breaks after near-record warmth Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After another day in the 70s we have one more day to look forward to before changes arrive... We’ll be even warmer on Wednesday with a high of 75! This brings us within one degree of record warmth. Enjoy it while it’s here:

Near record warmth Wednesday (wowt)

Wednesday forecast (wowt)

A front drops us back to the 50s on Thursday with a rebound to the upper 60s Friday... it won’t be a pleasant day though. Plan on plenty of wind as our next system moves in. This brings in evening thunderstorm potential with storm chances again on Saturday.

Saturday is a 6 First Alert Day thanks to a strong front that moves in during the second half of the day. This brings plenty of wind, a sharp drop in temperatures and the threat for severe storms as it moves through:

First Alert Day Saturday (wowt)

The timing of Saturday’s storms are still a bit up in the air... but the potential for severe weather is something we have to keep a close eye on. We’ll be monitoring the storm energy that is forecasted to come with Saturday’s storms. This is a good indicator of the potential for severe weather and right now, models are pointing to the possibility.

Storm energy Saturday (wowt)

The front drops temperatures to the mid 20s overnight into Sunday morning. Highs are back to the low 40s on Sunday with snow potential Sunday night into Monday! We’ll drop to the upper 30s Monday before making a return to the 40s. We’ll stay there through much of next week.

