Eight teams punch tickets to state in Class A girls basketball

By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue West won the most dramatic game, a buzzer-beater against the two-time defending champs, Pius X. The T-Birds won 38-36, Pius X still makes the field as a wildcard.

Other winners include Bellevue East 43-39 against Millard North, Omaha Central 59-43 against Millard West, Millard South 60-47 against Papio South and Fremont 65-42 against Kearney. Bellevue East makes its first state appearance since 2014.

Monday, the top seed Millard South will play Bellevue West at 1:30. Fremont, the two-seed, will play Piux S at 6:00 p.m. Omaha Central, the four-seed, with play Lincoln Southwest at 3:15 p.m. and Bellevue East, the six-seed, will play Lincoln at 7:45 p.m. All four games will be inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.

