Douglas County Sheriff searching for theft suspects
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding the identity and whereabouts of two suspects.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office suspects the two males depicted are involved in a case of theft from a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a credit card in the area of 204 and Fort.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 402-444-6000.
Sample HTML block
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.