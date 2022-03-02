Advertisement

Douglas County Sheriff searching for theft suspects

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking for two male theft suspects.
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:17 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding the identity and whereabouts of two suspects.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office suspects the two males depicted are involved in a case of theft from a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a credit card in the area of 204 and Fort.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 402-444-6000.

