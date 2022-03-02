Advertisement

Crash involving semi closes Highway 41 in Gage County

The intersection of Highways 41 and 43 in Gage County are closed due to a crash involving a semi.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A crash involving a semi and at least one other vehicle has closed the intersection of two highways in northern Gage County.

First responders were dispatched to the crash at Highway 43 and Highway 41, outside of Adams, just after 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers were urged to avoid southbound HWY 43 starting at Aspen Road to the intersection of HWY 41, which was also closed to traffic in both directions.

According to a 10/11 reporter on scene, at least one person was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

