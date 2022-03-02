Advertisement

6 First Alert Weather team awarded ‘most accurate’ designation for 6th straight year

First Alert Logo
First Alert Logo(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:02 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 6 First Alert Weather team has been awarded the Most Accurate designation for the 6th year in a row by WeatheRate, the nation’s leading independent and neutral service that rates the performance of local television weather teams.

“Accuracy matters when you are forecasting in the Great Plains. The weather changes fast and frequent, and you need to have a team that can stay ahead of it.”

Senior Chief Meteorologist Rusty Lord said: “I’m proud of our team continuing our winning streak as most accurate! It’s not an easy feat in this part of the country, but we continue to be the place to get the most accurate forecast.”

Make sure you have our forecasts wherever you are by downloading our 6 First Alert App.

