OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities closed two lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 near 84th Street just before 3 p.m. Wednesday because of a brush fire burning near the roadway.

Dry weather conditions around the area have prompted burn bans and even small fires in recent days. Pottawattamie County fire crews responded to six fires on Monday.

