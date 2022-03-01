Advertisement

Woman throws boyfriend’s pug off balcony, killing it, police say

Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and...
Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.(Clearwater Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman in Florida has been charged with animal cruelty after throwing her boyfriend’s dog off a seventh-floor balcony Sunday, killing the dog, police said.

Clearwater Police said Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, threw her boyfriend’s 3-year-old pug named Bucky off his seventh-floor condo balcony during an argument. Police said Vaughn also threw her boyfriend’s cell phone and keys off the balcony and struck him.

The dog was found dead on the pavement below.

Police said Vaughn had been dating the victim for several months and lived in the same condo complex.

Vaughn was arrested Monday and was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Truck hits Omaha bridge, stopping train traffic
Papillion man faces new charges after fleeing courthouse during sentencing
Nebraska governor signs COVID-19 vaccine exemption bill
Road closure in Omaha due to water main break repairs
Paul Limongi
Westside names new high school football coach

Latest News

Emily's First Alert Day Update for Saturday
Omaha Police arrested four people on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in connection with 10 robberies...
Omaha Police say recent robberies connected; four arrested
Tri-State fire lieutenant, wife indicted for endangering children
Ohio fire lieutenant, wife accused of beating, torturing child
In talks that began Monday, the sides met for a 12th time in a session that started after 1...
MLB cancels opening day after sides fail to end lockout
Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020...
‘I love Mardi Gras’: Carnival spirit takes over New Orleans