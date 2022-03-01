Advertisement

Two privacy bills pass first round through Nebraska Legislature

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two bills aimed at privacy are making their ways through the unicam.

One involves people fleeing from kidnapping. It would keep their new addresses confidential when state and local agencies respond to public records requests.

Victims of abuse, sexual assault, and stalking already have this protection.

Another bill would allow judges to keep their personal residential property records withheld from online publication by county offices.

Right now, only law enforcement officers and national guard members have this protection.

Both bills passed the first of three rounds by a unanimous vote.

