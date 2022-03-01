Camisha Hollis murder suspect pleads ‘no contest’ to reduced charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man previously charged with the first-degree murder of Camisha Hollis, whose body was never found, pled “no contest” Tuesday to a reduced charge.

Marvin Young was in court Tuesday morning, entering a “no contest” plea to manslaughter, a Class 2A felony; three counts of child abuse, Class 3 and 3A felonies; and tampering with physical evidence, a Class 4 felony.

Hollis, 34, was reported missing in April 2018; her case was upgraded to a homicide investigation that December. Her mother told 6 News in 2019 that she suspected Young, who was Hollis’ longtime boyfriend, was involved. He was arrested about two months later, and formally charged with her murder.

Young’s trial was set to begin at the Douglas County Courthouse in three weeks, but now there will be no murder trial.

Prosecutors believe they still have a strong case, but think the evidence fits manslaughter more than a murder.

And with a plea, the children won’t have to testify either.

The plea wraps a nearly four-year case. Detectives said they believe Hollis was killed in her home during an argument with her live-in boyfriend, Marvin Young.

Their oldest daughter heard it.

Hollis’ blood was found in the home along with two shell casings from a gun. Investigators said Young also gave their three children sleep medicine that night.

So what changed the deal?

“There were a lot of factors; it wasn’t just one,” Chief Deputy County Attorney Brenda Beadle said. “As always, with any case that we have when there are kids involved, we try to do whatever we can to work something out so kids don’t have to testify. You can imagine the impact this has on them. It’s horrific.”

Young also pled to child abuse for leaving the kids — ages 6, 8, and 10 at the time — home alone for hours; and evidence tampering for throwing Hollis’ phone into a field and dumping her car.

Even with a plea, one question remains unanswered: What did he do with her body?

Investigators searched the Plattsmouth area for clues, but never found her.

Is this justice?

“It’s a measure of justice,” Beadle said. “True justice would bring Camisha back to the kids — to her mom, sister and friends. You can never get real justice in that sense.”

Young’s sentencing has been set for the morning of April 28. Adding up all the charges, the maximum sentence he faces from a judge is 31 years in prison, but he may only have to serve half that.

—

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.