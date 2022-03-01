Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Beautiful warmth to start March!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little cool out the door early today but it will all turn into a warm afternoon yet again. Highs will jump into the lower 70s with a little bit of a northwest breeze to go with it today.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

Wind gusts could hit 30 mph from the northwest today but it likely won’t impact our ability to warm.

Wednesday has the potential to get really close to a record high as it will be the warmest day of the week. The record high for the date is 76 set in 1992.

Record High Potential (WOWT)

Enjoy the next two days because it will get a little colder Thursday. That high near 50 degrees will still end up a few degrees above average though.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Keep an eye on the weekend rain chances. There will likely be a few thunderstorms in the mix with those as well, especially on Saturday now. That would be just before the cold front moves through some time in the afternoon.

Late Week Rain (WOWT)

