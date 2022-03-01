Road closure in Omaha due to water main break repairs
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A full road closure of 72nd St. started Monday night because of a water main break.
The line ruptured a little before 6:30 p.m. near 72nd & Spaulding with the road closure in both directions going into effect about half an hour later.
The closure runs from Pratt St. to Military Ave.
M.U.D. says it expects the repairs to be complete by 3 a.m. Tuesday in time for the morning commute.
